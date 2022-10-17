Reference exchange rate up 45 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,586 VND/USD on October 17, up 45 VND from the last working day of previous week (October 14).
Transactions at Techcombank (Source: Techcombank)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,293 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,878 VND/USD.
On the contrary, the opening-hour rates at many commercial banks dropped.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,935 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,215 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the end of October 14.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,920 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,230 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from October 10-14, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend, ending the week up 109 VND per USD./.