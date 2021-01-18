Business EVNNPC named stable Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer by Fitch Ratings The Vietnam Electricity Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) has been recently assigned a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB’ with a Stable Outlook by Fitch Ratings.

Business Quang Binh asked to improve business environment to lure more investors Quang Binh should give greater attention to administrative reform as well as e-government and smart city building, thus creating a transparent and open business environment to lure more investors, stated Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung at the central province’s investment promotion conference on January 18.

Business Work starts on FLC Quang Binh Beach and Golf Resort Work started on a five-star hotel complex and an international convention centre, two key components of the FLC Quang Binh Beach and Golf Resort (FLC Quang Binh), in Quang Ninh commune, the central province of Quang Binh, on January 17.

Business Q1 rice export outlook remains promising High hopes are pinned on Vietnam’s rice export in the early months of 2021 after the price of its 5-percent broken rice exceeded 500 USD per tone last year, the highest since the end of 2011.