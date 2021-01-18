Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,141 VND per USD on January 18. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,141 VND per USD on January 18, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 15).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,835 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,447 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at some commercial banks either stayed unchanged or saw only slight adjustments.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 15.

Similarly, BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Vietinbank adjusted the buying rate up 12 VND to 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate up 8 VND to 23,168 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from January 11-15, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variably, but ending the week 9 VND higher than at the week’s beginning./.
