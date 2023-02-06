Business Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in wooden furniture exports to Australia Wooden furniture exports from Southeast Asian markets to Australia grew sharply in the past year, with Vietnam leading the way on 205.6 million USD, up 26.4% year-on-year.

Business Infographic Import-export turnover reaches 46.56 billion USD in January Vietnam’s import-export turnover reached 46.56 billion USD in the first month of 2023, down 25% year on year. However, the country still enjoyed a trade surplus of 3.6 billion USD in the month.