Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,611 VND/USD on February 6, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 3).
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,611 VND/USD on February 6. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,611 VND/USD on February 6, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 3).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,791 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,430 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,620 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of February 3.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,300 VND/USD (buying) and 23,600 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from January 30 to February 3, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variably, ending the week down 5 VND./.