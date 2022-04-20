Business Tour bookings for upcoming holidays surge As travel demands during the National Liberation Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) have surged, many travel firms said that their outbound tours have been fully booked, while those for domestic destinations have also increased strongly.

Business Domestic car market sees consumption growth in March Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) sold over 36,962 autos in March, up 60 percent on the month, according to a recent VAMA report.

Business Vietnamese spices make deep inroads into international market Despite facing stiff competition, Vietnamese spices are increasing their presence in demanding markets around the world as businesses take advantage of free trade agreements and adopt advanced technologies.

Business ADC cable route projected to be operational by 2023 The Asia Direct Cable (ADC) international undersea cable route will be officially put into commercial operation by 2023 after completing the landing, Deputy General Director of Viettel Solutions Doan Dai Phong said on April 19.