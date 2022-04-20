Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on April 20
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,107 VND/USD on April 20, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,802 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,402 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks all rose.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,785 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,095 VND/USD, both up 25 VND from April 19.
BIDV added 30 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,815 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,095 VND/USD./.