- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,056 VND/USD on the morning of July 3, up by 5 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,747 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,364 VND/USD.At 8:25, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,210 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,330 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time the day earlier.Meanwhile, BIDV cut it both rate by 20 VND to 23,185 VND/USD (buying) and 23,305 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,160 VND/USD, down by 20 VND, and the selling rate at 23,360 VND/USD, down by 30 VND from the day ago.-VNA