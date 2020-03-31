Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on March 31
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on March 31, up 5 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on March 31, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,931 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,539 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight increases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,530 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,720 VND/USD, up 20 VND from March 30.
BIDV also raised the buying rate by 10 VND to 23,550 VND/USD and the selling rate by 10 VND to 23,710 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 6 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,551 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,711 VND/USD./.