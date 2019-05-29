A customer is conducting transaction at Vietcombank (Photo: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,064 VND per USD on May 29, up 5 VND from the previous day (May 28).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,755 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,372 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks mostly stayed unchanged from May 28.At 8:15am, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,335 VND/USD (buying) and 23,455 VND/USD (selling).At Techcombank, both rates were also at the same levels as on May 28 at 23,315 VND/USD (buying) and 23,455 VND/USD (selling).However, Vietcombank added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,340 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,460 VND/USD.-VNA