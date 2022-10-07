Business Vietnam, Thailand hold second energy forum The second energy forum between Vietnam and Thailand took place in Bangkok on October 6, seeking ways to achieve the common goal of developing clean and sustainable energy.

Business Tien Giang expects 16% increase in exports The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang aims to have 3.6 billion USD in export turnover of goods for this year, much more than 2021 and exceeding the plan for 2022 by 7.46%.

Business Vietnam attends 6th Selangor International Business Summit 2022 in Malaysia Vietnam's key agricultural products such as coffee, tea, pepper, cashew nuts and fruit are being introduced at eight out of the 421 pavilions of the ongoing Selangor International Food and Beverage Exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Business Mining sector must push for greater implementation of technology Vietnam must prioritise the development of its mining sector with a focus on the implementation of science and technology, particularly digitalisation, said researchers and industry leaders during a conference held in Hanoi on October 4.