Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on October 7
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,422 VND/USD on October 7, up 5 VND from the previous day.
(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,115 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,719 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:53 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,735 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,015 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of October 6.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged from the end of the previous day at 23,705 VND/USD (buying) and 24,015 VND/USD (selling)./.