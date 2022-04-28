The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on April 28, up 5 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,833 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,433 VND/USD.The opening-hour rates at commercial banks all decreased.At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,795 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,105 VND/USD, both down 15 10 VND from April 27.BIDV also cut both rates by 15 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,825 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,105 VND/USD./.