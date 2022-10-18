Reference exchange rate up 51 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,637 VND/USD on October 18, up 51 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,637 VND/USD on October 18. (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,637 VND/USD on October 18, up 51 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,818 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,455 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,205 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,485 VND/USD, both up 30 VND from the end of October 17.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,130 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,440 VND/USD (selling)./.