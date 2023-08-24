Reference exchange rate up 56 VND on August 24
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23.898 VND/USD on August 24, up 56 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23.898 VND/USD on August 24, up 56 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,230 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,840 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,800 VND/USD (buying) and 24,170 VND/USD (selling), both up 80 VND from August 23.
BIDV also added 65 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,840 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,140 VND/USD./.