Reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,118 VND/USD on November 22, up 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 19).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,812 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,425 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,525 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,775 VND/USD, both unchanged from November 19.
BIDV also kept both rates at the same level as on November 19, at 22,555 VND/USD (buying) and 22,755 VND/USD (selling)./.