Business Import-export revenue forecast to hit new record in 2021: MoIT The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has forecast that total import-export revenue this year may reach a new record, at between 640 - 645 billion USD, with a slight trade deficit.

Business Vietnam rolls out electronic invoices The General Department of Taxation on November 21 started to issue electronic invoices (or e-invoices) in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Phu Tho, and Binh Dinh.

Business Vietnam-Australia investment, trade promotion centre inaugurated Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh attended a ceremony to inaugurate the Vietnam-Australia Trade and Investment Promotion Centre on November 20.