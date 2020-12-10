Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on December 10
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,146 VND per USD on December 10, up 6 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,146 VND per USD on December 10, up 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,840 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,450 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,220 VND/USD, unchanged from December 9.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,040 VND/USD (buying) and 23,220 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,021 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,221 VND/USD./.
