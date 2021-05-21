Business Investment in export EPZs, IZs in HCM City up nearly 23 percent Export processing and industrial zones in HCM City have attracted 236.1 million USD in investment so far this year, including new and additional capital, an increase of 22.87 percent year-on-year.

Business FPT Software operating stably in Malaysia FPT Software has been recording stable operations in Malaysia amid the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Business Container cargo growth in double digits this year The total volume of goods passing through Vietnam’s seaports reached nearly 296 million tonnes in the first five months of this year, up 5 percent year-on-year despite the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.