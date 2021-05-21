Reference exchange rate up 6 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on May 21, up 6 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,854 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,465 VND/USD.
Increasing rates listed at commercial banks were recorded.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,150 VND/USD, both up 10 VND compared to May 20.
BIDV raised both rates by 10 VND to 22,950 VND/USD (buying) and 23,150 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank also increased both rates by 7 VND to 22,943 VND/USD (buying) and 23,143 VND/USD (selling)./.