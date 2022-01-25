Reference exchange rate up 6 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,066 VND/USD on January 25, up 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,760 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,376 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased on the day.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,500 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,810 VND/USD, both up 50 VND from January 24.
BIDV also raised both rates by 50 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,530 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,810 VND/USD./.