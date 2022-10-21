Reference exchange rate up 6 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on October 21, up 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,872 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,503 VND/USD.
On the contrary, the opening-hour rates at many commercial banks showed a declining trend.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,405 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,685 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the end of October 20.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,360 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,670 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from October 17-21, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend, ending the week up 102 VND per USD./.