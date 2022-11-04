Reference exchange rate up 6 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on November 4, up 6 VND from the previous day.
State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on November 4 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on November 4, up 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,877 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,509 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly increased.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,597 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,877 VND/USD, both up 6 VND from November 3.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,561 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,871 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from October 31-November 4, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first two days, down on the next two days and up again on the last day of the week. It ended the week down 2 VND./.