Business SBV Governor stresses prudent governance in terms of real estate credit Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has underscored that credit governance must be prudent to help curb inflation and stabilise the macro-economy when responding to legislators’ concern about credit for real estate.

Business Vientiane hosts Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair The Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair 2022 opened in Vientiane on November 3 as part of activities to celebrate the two countries’ friendship and solidarity year.

Business M&A Vietnam Forum 2022 slated for late November The annual merge and acquisition forum (M&A Vietnam Forum) in 2022 will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 23, according to the organising board.