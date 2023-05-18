Reference exchange rate up 6 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial bank during the day is 24,855 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,488 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,630 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of May 17.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,300 VND/USD (buying) and 23,600 VND/USD (selling)./.