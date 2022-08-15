Reference exchange rate up 7 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,160 VND/USD on August 15, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 12).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,855 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,465 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,255 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,535 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of August 12.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,220 VND/USD (buying) and 23,530 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 8-12, the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar mostly followed a downward trend, except for Tuesday (August 9). It ended the week down 22 VND./.