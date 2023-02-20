Reference exchange rate up 7 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,646 VND/USD on February 20, up 7 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 17).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,828 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,463 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,680 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,980 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of February 17.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,610 VND/USD (buying) and 23,980 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from February 13-17, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend, ending the week up a total 11 VND./.