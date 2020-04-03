Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on April 3
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,239 VND per USD on April 3, up 7 VND from the day before the national holiday commemorating the Hung Kings on April 2.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,935 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,543 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,440 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,650 VND/USD, both unchanged from April 1.
BIDV cut 40 VND from the buying rate to 23,460 VND/USD and 20 VND from the selling rate to 23,640 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank kept both rates unchanged from April 1 at 23,465 VND/USD (buying), and 23,645 VND/USD (selling)./.