Business Exports of some farm produce via Lao Cai border gate surge in Q1 Exports of several kinds of farm produce to China via Lao Cai border gate (the northern border province of Lao Cai) increased in the first quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, said deputy head of the border gate’s customs branch Tran Anh Tu on April 1.

Business Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell sharply to 41.9 in March from 49.0 in February, a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei released on April 1 showed.

Business 10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent a report to the Prime Minister, proposing a reduction in the prices of electricity for three months to help ease difficulties facing production and business in the context of the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.