Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,099 VND/USD on June 29, up 7 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,791 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,406 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw increases.

At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,400 VND/USD (selling), both up 10 VND from June 28.

Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the end of the previous session, listing the buying rate at 23,115 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,395 VND/USD./.