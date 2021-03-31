Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on March 31
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,244 VND/USD on March 31, up 7 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,244 VND/USD on March 31, up 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,940 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,549 VND/USD.
The rates at major commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the same time on March 30.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank increased both rates by 5 VND to 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,175 VND/USD (selling)./.