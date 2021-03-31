Business GDP growth in Q1 estimated at 4.48% Vietnam’s economic growth in the first quarter is estimated at 4.48%, higher than the 3.68% posted in the first quarter of last year. However, there is still much to be done to reach the annual target of 6.5%, according to insiders.

Business Ministry sets up team to study virtual assets, money The Finance Ministry on March 30 announced that it has set up a team to study virtual assets and money to design management policies and mechanisms according to its tasks and functions in the field.

Business E-commerce opportunities for Vietnamese retailers The Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM) in partnership with Google and partners announced a series of Retail University activities to promote e-commerce for retailers this year.

Business Demand for plant-based foods, fake meats on the rise Demand for meat alternatives and plant-based products has grown significantly and will continue to rise in the global market, including Vietnam, experts have said.