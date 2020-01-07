Reference exchange rate up 7 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,174 VND/USD on January 7, up 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,869 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,479 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, which have remained unchanged for several days.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged for several days, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 2 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,096 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,236 VND/USD./.
