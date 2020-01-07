Business Bank lending rates expected to fall in 2020 A report by securities firm SSI on the financial and monetary market says deposit interest rates are likely to be cut by 0.5- 1 percentage point this year, and lending interest rates would also be cut by at least 0.5 percentage points as required by the Government.

Business Minister requests saving time, costs for businesses Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung requested saving time and costs for businesses, during a meeting with ministries and agencies in Hanoi on January 6.

Business Hoa Phat construction steel sales post 16.8 percent hike Hoa Phat Group, the largest steel maker in the country, said it provided more than 2.77 million tonnes of high-quality construction steel to the market in 2019, a year-on-year surge of 16.8 percent.