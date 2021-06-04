The daily reference exchange rate was at 23,138 VND per USD on June 4 (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,138 VND per USD on June 4, up 7 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial bank during the day is 23,832 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,443 VND/USD.The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight rises.At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,150 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from June 3.BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND to 22,945 (buying) and 23,145 VND/USD (selling).Vietinbank also added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,145 VND/USD.During the week from May 31 to June 4, the daily reference exchange rate was down at the beginning but then turned around towards the end of the week. It ended the week up 3 VND compared to the rate on Monday./.