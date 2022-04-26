Business Banks gain impressive business results in Q1 Many banks have reported large profits of up to trillions of Vietnamese dong in the first quarter of 2022 thanks to high earnings from services and bancassurance as well as good control of provision costs.

Business Vietnam's logistics must keep up with international standards There has been great pressure on Vietnam's logistics industry to train, retrain and upgrade workers' knowledge as well as to keep up-to-date with international standards and measures, according to the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA).

Business Vietnam seeing branded resort real estate trend Vietnam’s tourism is returning to the new normal and the resort real estate also begins getting back to the racetrack after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with numerous projects expected to be offered for sale in 2022.

Business Under-4-percent inflation rate tough to complete: Experts Vietnam is likely to complete its target of 6.5 percent in economic growth for 2022, but the goal of keeping the inflation rate under 4 percent is tough, according to Assoc. Dr. To Trung Thanh from the National Economics University (NEU).