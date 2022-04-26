Reference exchange rate up 7 VND
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,135 VND/USD on April 26. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on April 26, up 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,828 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,428 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued rising.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,810 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,120 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from April 25.
BIDV added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,840 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,120 VND/USD./.