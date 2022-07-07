Reference exchange rate up 7 VND
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,178 VND/USD on July 7. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,178 VND/USD on July 7, up 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,872 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,484 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at all commercial banks rose.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,210 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,520 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from July 6.
BIDV also raised both rates by 5 VND to 23,225 VND/USD (buying) and 23,505 VND/USD (selling)./.