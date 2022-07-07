Business Kyushu - Vietnam Business Association makes debut The Kyushu - Vietnam Business Association (KVBA) officially made debut at a recent ceremony held in Fukuoka city of Japan.

Business Infographic Hanoi GRDP up 7.79% in first half of 2022 Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Hanoi rose 7.79% in the first half of this year, up 1.29 fold compared to the same period of 2021.

Business UNDP, Japan partner to advance responsible business practices in Vietnam The UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam and the Embassy of Japan (EOJ) jointly launched in Hanoi on July 6 the global strategic partnership between UNDP and the Government of Japan to advance responsible business practices in Japanese companies and their supply chains in Vietnam.