Business Da Nang property market registers recovery in first half In the open period of 2022, the central city of Da Nang is recovering by focusing more on branded tourist real estate projects. Moreover, Da Nang continues to develop smart urban areas with the ambition to put the city into the map of a high-class living and resort urban area.

Business Vietnamese rice hits the shelves of E.Leclerc Viry Châtillon hypermarket A Vietnamese rice product has for the first time been put on the shelves of E.Leclerc Viry Châtillon, a hypermarket run by top French retailer E.Leclerc, as part of a programme run by the Vietnam Trade Office in France.

Business Ministry reviews draft National Power Development Plan VIII The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed six key contents of the draft National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII) for comments from the Government.