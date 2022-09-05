Reference exchange rate up 8 VND after holiday
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,227 VND/USD on September 5, up 8 VND from the last working day before the four-day National Day holiday (August 31).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,923 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,530 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks stayed stable.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,290 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,600 VND/USD, unchanged from August 31.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,320 VND/USD (buying) and 23,600 VND/USD (selling).
In the week from August 29-31 before the National Day holiday from September 1-4, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first two days and down on the third day, ending the week up 8 VND./.