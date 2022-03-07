Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,159 VND/USD on March 7, up 8 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 4).



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,853 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,464 VND/USD.



The opening-hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.



At 8:35am, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from March 4 at 22,670 VND/USD (buying) and 22,980 VND/USD (selling).

BIDV also maintained both rates at the same level as on March 4 at 22,700 /USD (buying) and 22,980 VND/USD (selling).



During the week from February 28 to March 4, the reference exchange rate followed a downward trend on the first three days before turning around to go up on Thursday and then stayed stable on the last day. It ended the week up 11 VND from Monday./.