Business Vietnam’s e-commerce market to surpass 17 bln USD in 2023 Vietnam’s e-commerce market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3 percent from 9.4 billion USD last year to 17.3 billion USD in 2023, data analytics company GlobalData forecast.

Business Agriculture minister directs farming development in Phu Tho Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong held a working session with leaders of the northern midland province of Phu Tho on March 10, focusing on orientations of local farming development.