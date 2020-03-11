Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on March 11
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,198 VND per USD on March 11, up 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,893 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,502 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained unchanged.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,250 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on March 10.
BIDV also kept both rate unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,250 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank maintained the buying rate at 23,086 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,246 VND/USD, the same as on March 10./.