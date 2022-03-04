Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on March 4
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on March 4, up 8 VND from the previous day.
State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on March 4 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on March 4, up 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,845 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,457 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed unchanged.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,670 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,980 VND/USD, unchanged from March 3.
BIDV also kept both rates at the same levels as on March 3, at 22,700 VND/USD (buying) and 22,980 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from February 28 to March 4, the reference exchange rate followed a downward trend on the first three days before turning around to go up on Thursday and then stayed stable on the last day. It ended the week up 11 VND from Monday./.