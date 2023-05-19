Business Vietnamese, Japanese-funded firms strike strategic partnership in battery energy storage system VinES, a member of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, and Marubeni Green Power Vietnam, a fully-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, have signed a strategic partnership deal to promote the adoption of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Vietnam.

Business Economic, trade, investment cooperation – a pillar of Vietnam-RoK relations Economic, trade and investment cooperation has served as both a pillar and momentum of the relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu affirmed at a programme in the northern province of Bac Ninh on May 18.

Business Hanoi Sales Promotion 2023 kicks off Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade on May 18 kicked off “Hanoi Sales Promotion 2023” at Thong Nhat Park and introduced activities within the programme from May to November.