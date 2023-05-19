Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on May 19
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,680 VND/USD on May 19, up 8 VND from the previous day.
State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate at 23,680 VND/USD on May 19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,680 VND/USD on May 19, up 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial bank during the day is 24,864 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,496 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,630 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of May 18.
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,310 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,610 VND/USD, both also up 10 VND from the end of May 18./.