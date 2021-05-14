Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,176 VND per USD on May 14, up 8 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,871 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,481 VND/USD.



The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight fluctuation.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,150 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from May 13.

BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,947 VND/USD (buying) and 23,147 VND/USD (selling).



Vietinbank also kept both rates unchanged at 22,937 VND/USD (buying) and 23,147 VND/USD (selling).



During the week from May 10 to 14, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend on the first two days but reversed the trend on the last three days. and ended the week up 14 VND from the beginning of the week./.