Reference exchange rate up 8 VND
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,143 VND/USD on May 10, up 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,836 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,436 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:35 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,780 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,090 VND/USD, both unchanged from May 9.
BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND at 22,815 VND/USD (buying) and 23,095 VND/USD (selling)./.