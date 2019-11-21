Business Japanese firms explore Ha Nam’s investment climate Businesses of Japan’s Chiba prefecture joined a working session with the People’s Committee of the northern province of Ha Nam on November 20 to explore the province’s investment climate.

Business Ireland’s renewable energy developer pledges support for Vietnam Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh hosted a reception for Andy Kinsella, Chief Executive Officer of Ireland-based Mainstream Renewable Power, in Hanoi on November 20.

Business Vietnam Airlines takes off with digital transformation National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has won the 2019 ICT Award from the Asian-Oceania Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) for its outstanding achievements and important contributions to the development and application of information technology in operation and services.

Business Vietjet named Asia Pacific's low cost airline of the year Vietjet has been recognised as the Asia Pacific low cost airline of the year by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).