Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on November 21
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,148 VND per USD on November 21, up 9 VND from the previous day (November 20).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,842 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,453 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the same time on November 20.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 3 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,128 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,268 VND/USD./.
