Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,206 VND per USD on March 24, up 9 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,902 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,511 VND/USD.

The rates listed by commercial banks stayed stable.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD, unchanged from March 23.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,975 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,175 VND/USD.

Similarly, Vietinbank maintained both rates at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,175 VND/USD (selling)./.