Business Vietnam to promote shrimp exports to EU next year The EU is a potential market for Vietnam's shrimp industry next year because it is the largest shrimp market in the world, while the shrimp production of this bloc has not met its demand, according to domestic seafood experts.

Business Ca Mau suggests adding two power-gas projects into master plan Authorities of the southernmost province of Ca Mau have suggested adding two power-gas projects into the national master plan on power development for the 2021 – 2030 period with orientations to 2050.

Business Prime Minister pledges to continue accompanying businesses Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has required Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers to continue accompanying businesses and remove difficulties to help them achieve breakthrough development in 2020 and the following years.