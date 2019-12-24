Reference exchange rate up on December 24
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND/USD on December 24, up 5 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,859 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,469 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, which have remained unchanged for many days.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 2 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,096 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,236 VND/USD./.