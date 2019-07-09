The State Bank set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,078 VND per USD on July 9, up 5 VND from the previous day (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,078 VND per USD on July 9, up 5 VND from the previous day (July 8).



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,770 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,386 VND/USD.



The opening hour rates at commercial banks were almost unchanged.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,190 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.



Meanwhile, the rates at BIDV went up 5 VND to 23,185 VND/USD (buying) and 23,305 VND/USD (selling).



Techcombank kept both rates unchanged from July 8, listing the buying rate at 23,165 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,305 VND/USD.-VNA