Business Vietnam’s economy attractive to foreign investment: int’l media Vietnam is like a rising star, meeting all the factors to improve its economic image and attract more foreign investment flows, according to an article published by The Times of India.

Business Finance Minister clarifies socio-economic, budget issues Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung verified some issues regarding socio-economic development and State budget during the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly on June 15.

Business Joint venture formed to welcome investment flows from Japan Japanese supplier of construction materials and equipment the JUTEC Corporation and Vietnam’s ISN Corporation have established a joint venture headquartered in Hanoi to welcome investment flows from Japan.

Business Shrimp sector in Ca Mau province bounces back Shrimp exports and prices in the southernmost province of Ca Mau re showing signs of recovery after being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.