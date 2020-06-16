Reference exchange rate up on June 16
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,249 VND per USD on June 16, up 10 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,946 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,551 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,125 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,305 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from June 15.
Meanwhile, Techcombank reduced the buying rate by 5 VND to 23,105 VND, and 6 VND to the selling rate to 23.305 VND.
At Vietcombank, both rates were kept unchanged from the previous day, offering the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD./.