Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 22,725 VND/USD on November 12, which is 2 VND higher than the end of last week.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,406 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,044 VND/USD.At commercial banks, the price of USD declined sharply.At 8:00, Vietcombank posted 23,245 – 23,335 VND/USD for its buying and selling rates, down by 25 VND from the end of last week.At BIDV, the buying and selling rates were 23,250 – 23,365 VND/USD, down by 25 VND from the end of last week.Techcombank offered 23,220 – 23,370 VND/USD as its buying and selling rates, down by 40 VND and 35 VND respectively.-VNA