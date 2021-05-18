Reference exchange rates up 10 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,170 VND per USD on May 18, up 10 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate set at 23,170 VND per USD on May 18. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,170 VND per USD on May 18, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,865 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,510 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight fluctuation.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,910 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,140 VND/USD, unchanged from May 17.
BIDV cut both rates by 1 VND to 22,940 VND/USD (buying) and 23,140 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank also reduced both rates by 1 VND to 22,930 VND/USD (buying) and 23,130 VND/USD (selling)./.