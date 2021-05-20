Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,154 VND per USD on May 20, up 3 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,848 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,459 VND/USD.

The rates listed at commercial banks saw fluctuations.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,910 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,140 VND/USD, both down 10 VND compared to May 19.

Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 9 VND to 22,940 VND/USD (buying) and 23,140 VND/USD (selling)./.