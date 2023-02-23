Refresher course held to improve foreign-service information capacity
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the British Embassy in Vietnam opened a refresher course for some state and press agencies on February 23 to help improve staff knowledge of foreign-service information and communication skills.
The course, held in Ho Chi Minh City, was attended by officials of the departments for external relations and the offices of the People’s Committees of 11 southeastern and Mekong Delta provinces, along with some agencies, sectors, and press outlets in HCM City.
Opening the two-day programme, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang noted information for foreign service is attracting growing attention from leaders of the Party, State, and localities. The knowledge was also identified by the Foreign Ministry as one of the focal tasks of the diplomatic sector to introduce Vietnam as an independent and self-reliant country wishing to be a friend of all countries and to bring the world closer to Vietnam.
She underlined the importance of reforming the mindset about foreign-service information, which is a task of the entire political system and all members. It is important to stay constantly updated with relevant knowledge and skills to diversify information dissemination methods such as via social networks.
The official asked localities to continue coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and agencies for external relations to better carry out duties related to foreign-service information in the new context./.