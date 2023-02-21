Calvin Lau, director of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd speaks at the press conference announcing about the Automechanika 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Automechanika 2023, a regional trade fair for the automotive service industry, will take place at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from June 23 to 25.

More than 400 exhibitors are expected to join the event, which is co-organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, Chan Chao International Enterprise Group, and Yorker Exhibition Service Vietnam.

Speaking at the press conference announcing the event on February 21, Calvin Lau, director of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said that Vietnam is in a special position in the development of electric vehicles thanks to the transformation in automobile manufacturing, electrification, and digitalization.



Opportunities are open for businesses to participate in the supply chain in Vietnam and the global automotive industry.



To accelerate the development, the Government of Vietnam has launched many initiatives to support the public and private sectors, with priorities given to investment plans and tax incentives.



Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City 2023 is expected to attract more than 400 businesses from countries including Germany, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan (China), Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam who will display products in automobile manufacturing, automotive maintenance, accessories, customization, and connected technology.



Domestic and foreign speakers will talk about Automechanika exchange and connection, smart factories and the fourth Industrial Revolution, electrification, and digitization./.