Delegates at the event (Source: laodong.vn)

– A conference on famle labourers and the role of trade union in the Asia-Pacific region was held in Hanoi on December 6 by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in collaboration with the World Federation Trade Unions (WFTU).The event drew the participation of 15 trade unions from 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and some European countries setting up cooperation with the VGCL.Addressing the conference, VGCL President Bui Van Cuong highlighted policies towards female labourers are being improved in Vietnam, including the adoption of the Law on Gender Equality in 2006 and the Labour Code with a chapter related to regulations on female workers.Vietnam ranks 18th in the world in terms of the numbers of female deputies at the National Assembly, he said.However, Vietnamese female workers still face numerous challenges such as payment, working conditions, training opportunities, promotion and sustainable jobs, noted Cuong, who is also Vice President of the WFTU.The VGCL will pay more attention to developing policies and supervising the enforcement of relevant legal documents to better take care female workers, Cuong said.WFTU Head Office General Coordinator Anda Anastasaki described the conference as an important event to consolidate the movement of female labourers in the Asia – Pacific region and in the world as well.She stressed the improvement of the female workers’ working conditions is a top priority of the WFTU.At the event, participants discussed measures to promote and protect legitimate rights and benefits of female workers.-VNA