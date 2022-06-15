Environment USAID launches Species Conservation Fund in Vietnam The United State Agency for International Development (USAID) Biodiversity Conservation Activity has launched a 1.4 million USD Species Conservation Fund (SCF) in Vietnam to support locally-led conservation efforts initiated by Vietnamese NGOs and other independent organisations.

Environment Northern, central regions enter prolonged rainy spell The northern and central regions now enter a period of prolonged heavy rains, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Heavy rain floods many areas in Hanoi Heavy rain submerged many streets and areas in the capital city of Hanoi on June 13 evening.

Environment MARD, USAID agree to partner on addressing climate change in Mekong Delta The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) signed an agreement on climate change cooperation in the Mekong Delta for the 2022-2027 period in Hanoi on June 13.