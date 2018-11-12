Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong speaks to a business forum before the 33rd ASEAN Summit (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Senior officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in Singapore on November 12 to review and complete preparations for the 33rd ASEAN Summit.



Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the meeting.



The outcomes of the meeting will be submitted to the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting scheduled for November 13.



The 33rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings will take place from November 12 – 15 in Singapore.



The last summit in the year will have 12 high-level meetings with the participation of leaders of 21 countries and international organisations.



Leaders are scheduled to discuss issues on building the ASEAN Community, orientations for external relations, economic connectivity, as well as regional and global peace, stability and security.



They plan to consider and approve 63 documents on different issues and fields.



Singapore - ASEAN Chair 2018 coordinated with ASEAN member states and agencies to prepare for the event.- VNA