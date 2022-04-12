Regional football clubs arrive in HCM City for AFC Champions League
Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC will host the games in Group H. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Leading football clubs from regional countries have arrived in Ho Chi Minh City to compete in Group H of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2022, the most prestigious club competition in Asia.
This year, Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC of Vietnam will host the games of Group H, which also comprises Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan), Jeonbuk Huyndai Motors FC (the Republic of Korea), and Sydney FC (Australia).
The games will take place at HCM City's Thong Nhat Stadium from April 16 to May 1 in the round-robin format.
On April 12 morning, Yokohama F. Marinos FC with 30 players arrived in the city and stayed at Park Royal Hotel. All the players have received COVID-19 tests. Those who have positive results will be moved to another hotel to ensure safety.
Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC also arrived in the city the same day. Their first training will take place on April 13.
As scheduled, Jeonbuk Huyndai Motors FC will reach HCM City on April 12 evening, and Sydney FC on April 13. Regional football authorities and referees will be present in the city on April 12 and 13.
The organising board has announced that tickets for the games will be available from 8:30am on April 14 to 6pm on May 1 at the Thong Nhat Stadium or via mail, with the prices varying from 50,000 VND (2.18 USD) to 200,000 VND (8.74 USD).
The first game of Group H will be a competition between Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC and Yokohama F. Marinos at 6pm on April 16./.