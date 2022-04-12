Society HCM City needs up to 65,500 workers in Q2 Ho Chi Minh City will need 59,000-65,500 employees in the second of this year, down 8 percent compared with the same period last year, if the COVID-19 pandemic is kept under control, the city’s Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (FALMI) Centre said on April 11.

Society Recruitment The News for Foreign Service Department of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is looking for two qualified foreign copy editors to work with our team to deliver news/ stories for our digital platform.

Business Overseas Vietnam returning home to contribute to the motherland In recent years, there has been a “wave” of overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals returning to Vietnam in groups and organising trade and investment promotion activities, which connect overseas Vietnamese from all around the world.

Society Traffic accidents claim 37 lives during three-day holiday A total of 37 people were killed and 52 others were injured in 81 traffic accidents nationwide during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday, which started on April 9.