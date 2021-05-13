ASEAN ASEAN supports Czech Republic in COVID-19 fight The ASEAN Committee in the Czech Republic on May 11 presented face masks to a district in Prague capital city in response to a call of local authorities to help disadvantaged people to surmount COVID-19.

ASEAN Mekong-Lancang Cooperation to inject new impetus into ASEAN-China ties: Cambodian experts The Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) will continue to inject impetus into the ASEAN-China cooperation and the ASEAN community building towards a more open, inclusive and prosperous region, Cambodian experts said in recent interviews with China’s Xinhua News Agency.